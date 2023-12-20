Who makes Xumo?

Who is Behind Xumo? Unveiling the Makers of the Popular Streaming Service

Streaming services have become an integral part of our daily lives, offering a vast array of entertainment options at our fingertips. One such platform that has gained significant popularity is Xumo. But have you ever wondered who is behind this innovative streaming service? In this article, we will delve into the creators of Xumo and shed light on the company’s background.

The Makers of Xumo

Xumo was developed a team of talented individuals at a California-based company called Xumo LLC. Founded in 2011, Xumo LLC set out to revolutionize the way we consume digital content. With a vision to provide a seamless streaming experience, the team worked tirelessly to create a platform that offers a wide range of channels and on-demand content.

What is Xumo?

Xumo is a free streaming service that offers a diverse selection of live and on-demand content. It provides access to over 190 channels, including popular networks like NBC News, ABC, and FOX Sports. Users can enjoy a variety of genres, including news, sports, movies, and lifestyle, all without the need for a subscription.

FAQ

Q: Is Xumo available worldwide?

A: Xumo is primarily available in the United States, but it has expanded its reach to other countries, including Canada and the United Kingdom.

Q: How does Xumo make money if it’s free?

A: Xumo generates revenue through advertising. The platform displays ads during content playback, allowing them to offer their services for free to users.

Q: Can I access Xumo on multiple devices?

A: Yes, Xumo is compatible with various devices, including smart TVs, streaming devices, and mobile devices. You can enjoy Xumo’s content on multiple screens, providing flexibility and convenience.

Q: Are there any premium features available on Xumo?

A: While Xumo is primarily a free service, they also offer a premium subscription called Xumo Plus. This subscription removes ads and provides access to additional channels and on-demand content.

In conclusion, Xumo is a popular streaming service developed Xumo LLC, a California-based company. With its extensive channel lineup and on-demand content, Xumo has become a go-to platform for many entertainment enthusiasts. Whether you’re looking for news updates, sports events, or your favorite movies, Xumo offers a diverse range of options, all at no cost. So sit back, relax, and enjoy the world of entertainment with Xumo.