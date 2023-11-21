Who Makes the Dresses on Suits?

In the world of high-stakes legal drama, the characters on the hit TV show “Suits” are known not only for their sharp wit and cunning strategies but also for their impeccable fashion sense. The stylish dresses worn the female characters have become a topic of fascination for many viewers. But have you ever wondered who is responsible for creating these stunning garments? Let’s delve into the world of fashion behind the scenes of “Suits.”

The Costume Department:

Behind every fabulous dress on “Suits” is a team of talented individuals working tirelessly in the show’s costume department. Led the show’s costume designer, Jolie Andreatta, this team is responsible for selecting, designing, and creating the wardrobe for each character. From the power suits worn the male lawyers to the elegant dresses donned the female lawyers, every outfit is carefully curated to reflect the characters’ personalities and the show’s overall aesthetic.

The Designers:

The dresses on “Suits” are not created a single designer but rather a collaboration between the costume department and various fashion designers. The team works closely with renowned designers, such as Alexander McQueen, Prada, and Armani, to source the perfect dresses for the show. These designers provide a range of options, and the costume department selects the most suitable pieces to bring the characters to life.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: Are the dresses on “Suits” custom-made?

A: While some dresses are custom-made specifically for the show, many are sourced from high-end fashion designers.

Q: How do they choose the dresses for each character?

A: The costume department considers the character’s personality, style, and the specific scene or event when selecting dresses. They aim to create a cohesive and visually appealing wardrobe that complements the character’s journey throughout the show.

Q: Can I buy the dresses worn on “Suits”?

A: Some dresses worn on the show may be available for purchase, especially if they are from current designer collections. However, keep in mind that these dresses often come with a hefty price tag.

In conclusion, the dresses on “Suits” are the result of a collaborative effort between the show’s costume department and renowned fashion designers. These stunning garments not only enhance the characters’ on-screen presence but also captivate the audience with their elegance and style. So, the next time you find yourself admiring a dress on “Suits,” remember the talented individuals who work behind the scenes to make it a reality.