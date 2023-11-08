Who makes more money: Jason or Travis Kelce?

In the world of professional sports, money talks. Fans often wonder how much their favorite athletes earn, and the NFL is no exception. When it comes to the Kansas City Chiefs, two names stand out: Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce. But who makes more money? Let’s dive into the details.

Jason Kelce: Jason Kelce is a well-known figure in the NFL, but he is not a member of the Kansas City Chiefs. He is actually a center for the Philadelphia Eagles. Known for his exceptional skills and leadership on the field, Kelce has been a key player for the Eagles since he was drafted in 2011. As of 2021, his annual salary is around $9 million.

Travis Kelce: Travis Kelce, on the other hand, is a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs. He has gained immense popularity for his outstanding performances and has become one of the best players in his position. Kelce’s skill set and versatility have made him a favorite target for Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. As of 2021, his annual salary is approximately $14 million.

FAQ:

Q: Are Jason and Travis Kelce related?

A: Yes, Jason and Travis Kelce are brothers. They both come from a family with a strong football background.

Q: Who has more career achievements?

A: Both Jason and Travis Kelce have achieved significant success in their respective careers. Jason has been named to the Pro Bowl multiple times and was a key player in the Eagles’ Super Bowl victory in 2018. Travis has also been selected to the Pro Bowl multiple times and holds numerous NFL records for tight ends.

Q: How do their salaries compare to other NFL players?

A: While both Jason and Travis Kelce earn substantial salaries, they are not the highest-paid players in the NFL. The league’s top earners, such as quarterbacks and star players, often make significantly more money.

In conclusion, when it comes to the question of who makes more money between Jason and Travis Kelce, the answer is Travis. However, it’s important to note that both brothers have achieved great success in their careers and are highly valued their respective teams.