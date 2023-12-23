Who lived on the third floor of The Breakers?

Exploring the Enigma: Unveiling the Occupants of The Breakers’ Third Floor

Newport, Rhode Island – The Breakers, an opulent Gilded Age mansion, has long captivated visitors with its grandeur and rich history. Nestled along the picturesque coastline, this architectural masterpiece has been a symbol of wealth and luxury since its completion in 1895. While the lavish lifestyle of the Vanderbilt family, who commissioned the mansion, is well-documented, one question has continued to puzzle historians and enthusiasts alike: Who resided on the mysterious third floor of The Breakers?

The Third Floor: A Hidden Realm

The Breakers boasts a total of five floors, each with its own unique purpose and design. The first two floors were dedicated to public spaces, showcasing the family’s extravagant taste and hosting lavish parties. The fourth and fifth floors housed the Vanderbilt family’s private quarters. However, the third floor remained shrouded in secrecy, leaving historians to speculate about its occupants for decades.

Unraveling the Mystery

Recent research and archival discoveries have shed light on the enigmatic third floor of The Breakers. It was revealed that this level served as the living quarters for the Vanderbilt family’s domestic staff. The staff members, including maids, butlers, and other household employees, resided in modest rooms tucked away from the opulence that characterized the rest of the mansion.

FAQ: Unveiling the Secrets of The Breakers’ Third Floor

Q: Why was the third floor kept a secret?

A: The Vanderbilt family, like many affluent families of the time, preferred to maintain a clear distinction between their private lives and the lives of their staff. The third floor was intentionally hidden from public view to preserve the illusion of an idyllic, self-sufficient household.

Q: Were the staff members treated well?

A: While the working conditions for domestic staff during the Gilded Age were far from ideal, the Vanderbilt family was known for providing relatively comfortable accommodations and fair wages compared to other households of similar stature.

Q: Can visitors explore the third floor today?

A: Unfortunately, the third floor of The Breakers is not open to the public. However, visitors can still marvel at the grandeur of the mansion exploring the first and second floors, which have been meticulously preserved and restored to their original splendor.

As the secrets of The Breakers’ third floor are finally unveiled, the mansion’s allure only deepens. It serves as a reminder that even within the most extravagant of residences, hidden stories and untold histories can be found, waiting to be discovered those with a curious spirit.