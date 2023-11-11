Who left Shania Twain?

In the world of country music, Shania Twain is a household name. With her powerful vocals, catchy tunes, and charismatic stage presence, she has captivated audiences around the globe. However, behind the scenes, Twain has faced her fair share of personal struggles, including a highly publicized divorce. So, who left Shania Twain?

The Man Who Left Shania Twain

The man who left Shania Twain is none other than her former husband, Robert John “Mutt” Lange. Lange, a renowned music producer, and Twain tied the knot in 1993 and seemed to have a fairytale romance. However, their relationship took a devastating turn when Twain discovered that Lange was having an affair with her best friend, Marie-Anne Thiebaud.

The revelation of the affair shattered Twain’s world, leading to the breakdown of her marriage. The couple officially separated in 2008 and their divorce was finalized in 2010. The betrayal and heartbreak Twain experienced during this time inspired her album “Now,” which marked her comeback to the music scene after a lengthy hiatus.

FAQ: Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Who is Shania Twain?

A: Shania Twain is a Canadian singer and songwriter known for her contributions to the country music genre. She has sold over 100 million records worldwide and is considered one of the best-selling music artists of all time.

Q: Who is Mutt Lange?

A: Robert John “Mutt” Lange is a South African-born music producer and songwriter. He has worked with numerous renowned artists, including AC/DC, Def Leppard, and Bryan Adams.

Q: When did Shania Twain and Mutt Lange get married?

A: Shania Twain and Mutt Lange got married in 1993.

Q: When did Shania Twain and Mutt Lange divorce?

A: Shania Twain and Mutt Lange officially divorced in 2010.

Q: Did Shania Twain make a comeback after her divorce?

A: Yes, Shania Twain made a successful comeback with her album “Now” in 2017, which was inspired the challenges she faced during her divorce.

In conclusion, it was Shania Twain’s former husband, Mutt Lange, who left her. The betrayal she experienced due to his affair with her best friend led to the breakdown of their marriage. However, Twain’s resilience and talent allowed her to rise above the heartbreak and make a triumphant return to the music industry.