YouTube Star Nella Rose Voted Out of I’m a Celebrity 2023

In a surprising turn of events, YouTube star and influencer Nella Rose has been eliminated from the current season of I’m a Celebrity. Following a public vote, Nella found herself in the bottom two alongside Marvin Humes. Unfortunately, she received the fewest votes and had to bid farewell to the jungle.

During her time on the show, Nella Rose faced some tense moments with fellow contestants, including former politician Nigel Farage and French maître d’hôtel Fred Sirieix. Reflecting on these situations, Nella expressed her surprise at encountering individuals with different perspectives. She felt compelled to voice her thoughts and confront the conflicting mindsets. Nella admitted, “I’m not usually put in situations where I’m around people that don’t have the same kind of walk of life as me, so when I hear they have different mindsets and I hear them, I’m shocked.”

In particular, Nella had mixed feelings about Nigel Farage, acknowledging him as an amazing person until he spoke about his true beliefs. She found it challenging to reconcile his contradictory views and expressed her confusion and disappointment in his perspectives.

Prior to her departure, Nella revealed her choice for the winner of the show, hoping Sam Thompson would take the crown. She joined retired jockey Frankie Dettori, who was the first contestant to be eliminated, in expressing her support for Sam.

