Who left BTS for the military?

Breaking News: BTS Member Announces Military Enlistment

In a surprising turn of events, one of the beloved members of the global sensation BTS has announced his upcoming military enlistment. This news has left fans around the world both saddened and supportive of his decision to fulfill his mandatory military service.

Who is the BTS member leaving for the military?

The member bidding farewell to the stage for a temporary period is none other than Kim Seok-jin, better known his stage name Jin. As the oldest member of BTS, Jin has captured the hearts of millions with his soulful vocals and charming personality.

When will Jin begin his military service?

Jin is set to begin his military service on May 12th, 2022. Like all able-bodied South Korean men, he is required to serve in the military for approximately 18 to 22 months. This means that fans will have to wait patiently for his return to the music scene.

What impact will Jin’s absence have on BTS?

Jin’s temporary departure will undoubtedly leave a void within the group. However, BTS has always emphasized the importance of individual growth and fulfilling obligations as citizens of South Korea. The remaining members, RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, will continue to promote and create music during Jin’s absence.

What can fans expect during Jin’s military service?

While Jin is away, fans can anticipate updates from him through official BTS channels and social media platforms. Although he won’t be actively participating in group activities, his presence will still be felt as he shares his experiences and interacts with fans.

Will BTS continue to release music during Jin’s absence?

Absolutely! BTS has always been known for their consistent releases and dedication to their craft. The remaining members will continue to work on new music and projects, ensuring that their loyal fanbase is continuously entertained and engaged.

When will Jin return to BTS?

As military service durations can vary, it is difficult to determine an exact date for Jin’s return. However, based on the typical length of service, fans can expect to see Jin back with BTS in late 2023 or early 2024.

In conclusion

While Jin’s military enlistment may leave a temporary void in the BTS lineup, it is important to support him in fulfilling his duty as a citizen. BTS will undoubtedly continue to thrive and create music that resonates with their fans during this period. Let us eagerly await Jin’s return and continue to support the entire BTS family throughout their journey.