Who Lebron James Wife?

Who is LeBron James’ Wife?

LeBron James, the renowned professional basketball player, is married to Savannah Brinson. The couple tied the knot on September 14, 2013, after being together for several years. Savannah Brinson, born on August 27, 1986, in Akron, Ohio, is an entrepreneur and philanthropist.

LeBron James and Savannah Brinson’s Love Story

LeBron James and Savannah Brinson first met while attending St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in Akron. They began dating when they were just teenagers and have been together ever since. Their relationship has stood the test of time, enduring the challenges that come with LeBron’s high-profile career.

Their Wedding

LeBron and Savannah’s wedding was a grand affair held at the Grand Del Mar hotel in San Diego, California. The star-studded event was attended numerous celebrities, including fellow NBA players, close friends, and family members. The couple exchanged vows in front of their loved ones, marking the beginning of their lifelong commitment to each other.

FAQ about LeBron James’ Wife

Q: How long have LeBron James and Savannah Brinson been together?

A: LeBron James and Savannah Brinson have been together since their high school days, dating back to their teenage years.

Q: Does Savannah Brinson have any children with LeBron James?

A: Yes, Savannah and LeBron have three children together. They have two sons, LeBron James Jr. (also known as Bronny) and Bryce Maximus James, as well as a daughter named Zhuri James.

Q: What does Savannah Brinson do for a living?

A: Savannah Brinson is an entrepreneur and philanthropist. She has been involved in various business ventures and is passionate about giving back to the community.

Q: How does Savannah Brinson support LeBron James’ career?

A: Savannah Brinson has been LeBron James’ biggest supporter throughout his career. She provides him with unwavering love and encouragement, standing his side through the highs and lows of his basketball journey.

In conclusion, Savannah Brinson is the loving wife of LeBron James. Their enduring relationship and shared commitment have made them one of the most admired couples in the sports world. Savannah’s support and dedication to her family and community make her an inspiring figure in her own right.