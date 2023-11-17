Who LeBron James Married To?

LeBron James, the renowned professional basketball player, is happily married to Savannah Brinson. The couple tied the knot on September 14, 2013, in a lavish ceremony held in San Diego, California. Their love story began long before LeBron became a household name in the basketball world.

LeBron and Savannah first met while attending St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in Akron, Ohio. They started dating when LeBron was just 16 years old, and their relationship has stood the test of time. Savannah has been LeBron’s rock throughout his career, supporting him both on and off the court.

Savannah Brinson, now known as Savannah James, is not just LeBron’s wife but also a successful businesswoman and philanthropist. She is the founder of the I PROMISE School, a public school in Akron that provides education and support to at-risk children. Savannah’s dedication to making a positive impact in her community is truly inspiring.

FAQ:

Q: How long have LeBron James and Savannah Brinson been together?

A: LeBron and Savannah have been together since their high school days, dating back to when LeBron was 16 years old.

Q: When did LeBron James and Savannah Brinson get married?

A: LeBron and Savannah got married on September 14, 2013.

Q: What is Savannah James known for?

A: Savannah James is known for being LeBron James’ wife, as well as a successful businesswoman and philanthropist. She is the founder of the I PROMISE School in Akron.

Q: What is the I PROMISE School?

A: The I PROMISE School is a public school in Akron, Ohio, founded Savannah James. It provides education and support to at-risk children in the community.

In conclusion, LeBron James is happily married to Savannah Brinson, his high school sweetheart. Their enduring love story serves as an inspiration to many, and Savannah’s contributions to her community through the I PROMISE School are commendable. Together, they continue to make a positive impact both on and off the basketball court.