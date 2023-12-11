Who leads Sinaloa Cartel now?

Who is the Current Leader of the Sinaloa Cartel?

In the murky world of drug cartels, leadership is often shrouded in secrecy and subject to constant change. The Sinaloa Cartel, one of the most notorious criminal organizations in Mexico, has experienced its fair share of leadership transitions over the years. With the capture and extradition of its infamous leader, Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, in 2019, the question arises: who now leads the Sinaloa Cartel?

Current Leadership:

While the Sinaloa Cartel has historically been led a single figurehead, recent reports suggest that the organization has shifted towards a more decentralized leadership structure. This change is believed to be a strategic move to avoid the same level of scrutiny and targeting that El Chapo faced during his reign.

Instead of a single leader, the Sinaloa Cartel is now said to be led a group of high-ranking members known as the “Gente Nueva” (New People). This group is composed of trusted lieutenants who have risen through the ranks and gained significant influence within the organization. By distributing power among several individuals, the cartel aims to maintain its operations while minimizing the impact of any single leader’s capture or demise.

FAQ:

Q: What is a drug cartel?

A: A drug cartel is a criminal organization that specializes in the production, transportation, and distribution of illegal drugs. These organizations often operate across international borders and engage in various other criminal activities, such as money laundering and violence.

Q: Who was El Chapo?

A: Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán was the former leader of the Sinaloa Cartel. He gained notoriety for his role in the drug trade and was considered one of the most powerful drug lords in the world. El Chapo was captured multiple times and finally extradited to the United States, where he was convicted on numerous charges.

Q: Why do cartels change leadership?

A: Cartels change leadership for various reasons, including arrests, deaths, internal power struggles, and strategic decisions. By rotating leadership or adopting a decentralized structure, cartels aim to ensure their survival and maintain their criminal operations despite external pressures.

In conclusion, the Sinaloa Cartel’s leadership has evolved since the capture of El Chapo. The organization now operates under a decentralized structure led the Gente Nueva. However, the secretive nature of cartels makes it difficult to ascertain the exact individuals currently at the helm. The ever-changing dynamics of the drug trade ensure that the question of who leads the Sinaloa Cartel remains a subject of speculation and ongoing investigation.