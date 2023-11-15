Who Kylie Jenner Dating?

In the world of celebrity gossip, one question that seems to be on everyone’s lips is, “Who is Kylie Jenner dating?” The youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan has always been in the spotlight, and her love life is no exception. Let’s dive into the latest updates on Kylie Jenner’s dating life and unravel the mystery.

Current Relationship Status

As of the latest reports, Kylie Jenner is currently dating rapper Travis Scott. The couple first sparked dating rumors in 2017 and have been on and off since then. They share a daughter, Stormi Webster, who was born in February 2018. Despite a few bumps in the road, including a brief split in 2019, Kylie and Travis have managed to maintain a strong bond and co-parent their daughter.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Who did Kylie Jenner date before Travis Scott?

A: Before Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner was in a long-term relationship with rapper Tyga. The couple dated on and off for several years before calling it quits in 2017.

Q: Are Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott engaged?

A: As of now, there is no official confirmation of an engagement between Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott. However, the couple has been known to keep their relationship private, so it’s possible that they could be keeping any engagement under wraps.

Q: Has Kylie Jenner dated anyone else besides Tyga and Travis Scott?

A: While Tyga and Travis Scott are the most well-known relationships in Kylie Jenner’s dating history, she has also been linked to other celebrities in the past. Rumors have circulated about her dating Jaden Smith, Cody Simpson, and even Drake, but none of these relationships have been confirmed.

In conclusion, Kylie Jenner’s dating life has been a subject of fascination for many. Currently, she is in a relationship with Travis Scott, with whom she shares a daughter. While the couple has faced their fair share of ups and downs, they continue to navigate their relationship in the public eye. As with any celebrity romance, only time will tell what the future holds for Kylie Jenner’s love life.