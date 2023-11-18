Who Kim Kardashian Father?

Who is Kim Kardashian’s Father?

In the world of celebrity gossip and intrigue, one question that has often been asked is, “Who is Kim Kardashian’s father?” Kim Kardashian, the reality TV star and businesswoman, has been a prominent figure in popular culture for years, but the identity of her biological father has been a subject of speculation and curiosity.

Kim Kardashian’s father is Robert Kardashian, a well-known attorney who gained fame for his involvement in the O.J. Simpson murder trial in the 1990s. Robert Kardashian was born on February 22, 1944, in Los Angeles, California, and he passed away on September 30, 2003, at the age of 59.

Robert Kardashian was of Armenian descent and was married to Kris Jenner, with whom he had four children: Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, and Rob. Although Robert and Kris divorced in 1991, he remained an important figure in his children’s lives until his untimely death.

FAQ:

Q: Who is Kim Kardashian’s biological father?

A: Kim Kardashian’s biological father is Robert Kardashian.

Q: What was Robert Kardashian famous for?

A: Robert Kardashian gained fame for his involvement in the O.J. Simpson murder trial.

Q: When did Robert Kardashian pass away?

A: Robert Kardashian passed away on September 30, 2003, at the age of 59.

Q: How many children did Robert Kardashian have?

A: Robert Kardashian had four children: Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, and Rob.

While Kim Kardashian’s rise to fame has been largely attributed to her reality TV show, “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” it is important to acknowledge the influence and support she received from her father, Robert Kardashian. His legal background and involvement in high-profile cases undoubtedly shaped Kim’s understanding of the media and the legal system.

In conclusion, Kim Kardashian’s father is Robert Kardashian, a prominent attorney who played a significant role in her life. Despite his passing, his legacy lives on through his children and their continued success in various fields.