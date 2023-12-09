Who kills Joel last of us?

Breaking News: The Mysterious Culprit Behind Joel’s Demise in The Last of Us Revealed!

In a shocking turn of events, the long-awaited sequel to the critically acclaimed video game, The Last of Us, has left fans reeling with the unexpected demise of beloved protagonist, Joel. The highly anticipated release has sparked intense speculation and debate among gamers worldwide, as they desperately seek answers to the burning question: Who killed Joel?

The Revelation:

After hours of intense gameplay, players are left devastated when Joel, the grizzled survivor and father figure to Ellie, meets a tragic end at the hands of a mysterious assailant. The shocking twist has sent shockwaves through the gaming community, leaving fans clamoring for answers.

The Suspects:

As the plot thickens, several key characters emerge as potential culprits. Abby, a new character introduced in the sequel, quickly becomes a prime suspect due to her vengeful motives and her presence during Joel’s final moments. However, the game’s complex narrative leaves room for doubt, as other characters’ motivations and actions come into question.

The Controversy:

The unexpected demise of such a beloved character has sparked heated debates among fans. Some argue that Joel’s death was a necessary plot device to drive the story forward, while others feel it was a betrayal of the character’s legacy. The controversy surrounding Joel’s fate has only intensified the anticipation for the game’s resolution.

FAQ:

Q: Who is Joel in The Last of Us?

A: Joel is one of the main protagonists in The Last of Us, a post-apocalyptic action-adventure game developed Naughty Dog. He is a survivor who forms a bond with Ellie, a young girl immune to the infection that has devastated humanity.

Q: Who killed Joel in The Last of Us?

A: The identity of Joel’s killer is revealed in the game’s sequel, The Last of Us Part II. To avoid spoilers, we won’t disclose the specific details here.

Q: Why did Joel’s death cause controversy?

A: Joel’s death caused controversy among fans due to his status as a beloved character and the unexpected nature of his demise. Some fans felt it was a necessary narrative choice, while others believed it undermined the character’s legacy.

In conclusion, the shocking demise of Joel in The Last of Us Part II has left fans in a state of shock and speculation. As players continue to unravel the game’s intricate storyline, the search for answers intensifies. Only time will tell if the truth behind Joel’s death will satisfy the passionate gaming community.