Who kills Joel in Last of Us 2?

Title: The Last of Us 2: Unveiling the Mystery Behind Joel’s Demise

Introduction:

In the highly anticipated sequel to the critically acclaimed video game, The Last of Us, fans were left shocked and heartbroken the untimely death of one of its beloved protagonists, Joel. The emotional impact of this pivotal moment has sparked numerous discussions and theories among gamers worldwide. In this article, we delve into the details surrounding Joel’s demise, exploring the possible culprits and shedding light on the aftermath of this tragic event.

Who Kills Joel?

The identity of Joel’s killer in The Last of Us 2 is Abby Anderson, a new character introduced in the game. Abby is a member of the Washington Liberation Front (WLF), a faction engaged in a bitter conflict with Joel’s group, the Fireflies. Seeking revenge for past events, Abby brutally murders Joel, setting the stage for an intense and emotionally charged narrative.

FAQs:

Q: Why did Abby kill Joel?

A: Abby’s motive for killing Joel stems from a desire for vengeance. Without revealing too much of the game’s plot, Abby holds Joel responsible for a significant loss in her life and seeks retribution.

Q: How does Joel’s death impact the story?

A: Joel’s death serves as a catalyst for the game’s narrative, driving the main character, Ellie, on a quest for revenge. It sets the stage for a gripping tale of survival, redemption, and the consequences of one’s actions.

Q: Is Joel’s death permanent?

A: Yes, Joel’s death is permanent within the context of the game. However, his presence continues to resonate throughout the story, influencing the actions and decisions of the remaining characters.

Conclusion:

The Last of Us 2 delivers a gut-wrenching blow to fans with the shocking demise of Joel. Abby’s act of vengeance sets the stage for an emotionally charged journey, exploring themes of loss, redemption, and the consequences of one’s actions. As players navigate through this post-apocalyptic world, they will undoubtedly be captivated the intricate storytelling and the impact of Joel’s death on the game’s narrative.