Who Kevin Hart Married To?

In a star-studded ceremony that took place on August 13, 2016, comedian and actor Kevin Hart tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Eniko Parrish. The couple exchanged vows in a lavish ceremony held in Santa Barbara, California, surrounded family, friends, and fellow celebrities.

Eniko Parrish, now Eniko Hart, is a model and aspiring actress. Born on August 18, 1984, in Baltimore, Maryland, she began her career in the entertainment industry as a model, gracing the covers of various magazines and appearing in music videos. Eniko and Kevin Hart started dating in 2009 and got engaged in 2014, when Kevin proposed to her on her 30th birthday.

The couple’s relationship has not been without its challenges. In 2017, Kevin Hart publicly admitted to infidelity, which caused a strain in their marriage. However, the couple worked through their issues and decided to stay together, focusing on rebuilding their trust and strengthening their bond.

FAQ:

Q: When did Kevin Hart get married?

A: Kevin Hart married Eniko Parrish on August 13, 2016.

Q: Who is Eniko Parrish?

A: Eniko Parrish, now Eniko Hart, is a model and aspiring actress. She began dating Kevin Hart in 2009 and got married to him in 2016.

Q: Did Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish face any challenges in their marriage?

A: Yes, in 2017, Kevin Hart publicly admitted to infidelity, which caused strain in their marriage. However, the couple decided to work through their issues and stay together.

Q: Where was Kevin Hart’s wedding held?

A: Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish’s wedding took place in Santa Barbara, California.

Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish’s love story has had its ups and downs, but they have shown resilience and commitment to their marriage. Despite the challenges they faced, they have managed to rebuild their relationship and continue to support each other in their personal and professional endeavors. As they embark on their journey together, their fans eagerly await to see what the future holds for this dynamic couple.