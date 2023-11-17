Who Justin Bieber Wrote “Love Yourself” About?

In the world of pop music, Justin Bieber’s hit song “Love Yourself” has become an anthem for those seeking empowerment and self-love. Released in 2015 as part of his album “Purpose,” the song quickly climbed the charts and captured the hearts of millions of fans worldwide. But who was the inspiration behind this catchy tune?

The Inspiration:

“Love Yourself” was co-written Justin Bieber, Ed Sheeran, and Benjamin Levin. While the song’s lyrics are open to interpretation, it is widely believed that the track was inspired Bieber’s highly publicized on-again, off-again relationship with Selena Gomez. The lyrics convey a sense of self-empowerment and moving on from a toxic relationship, which resonated with many listeners.

The Meaning:

The song’s lyrics encourage listeners to prioritize their own well-being and self-worth. It serves as a reminder that it is essential to love oneself before seeking love from others. The catchy chorus, “My mama don’t like you, and she likes everyone,” emphasizes the importance of recognizing toxic relationships and choosing to walk away from them.

FAQ:

Q: Is “Love Yourself” about Selena Gomez?

A: While it is widely believed that the song was inspired Bieber’s relationship with Selena Gomez, neither Bieber nor the songwriters have explicitly confirmed this.

Q: Did Selena Gomez respond to the song?

A: In response to “Love Yourself,” Selena Gomez released her own hit single, “Same Old Love,” which many speculate is a direct response to Bieber’s track.

Q: Did Justin Bieber ever confirm the inspiration behind the song?

A: Although Bieber has never explicitly confirmed that “Love Yourself” is about Selena Gomez, he has mentioned in interviews that the song was inspired a past relationship.

In conclusion, while Justin Bieber has never explicitly confirmed that “Love Yourself” was written about Selena Gomez, the lyrics and the timing of the song’s release strongly suggest that she was the inspiration. Regardless of the specific inspiration, the song’s message of self-love and empowerment has resonated with millions of fans worldwide, making it one of Bieber’s most beloved tracks.