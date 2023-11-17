Who Justin Bieber Dated?

Justin Bieber, the Canadian pop sensation, has had his fair share of high-profile relationships over the years. From fellow musicians to models and actresses, Bieber’s dating history has been a topic of interest for fans and media alike. Let’s take a closer look at some of the notable women who have been romantically linked to the “Baby” singer.

One of Bieber’s most well-known relationships was with fellow pop star Selena Gomez. The couple first started dating in 2010 and had an on-again, off-again relationship for several years. Their romance was highly publicized, with fans dubbing them “Jelena.” However, the pair eventually called it quits in 2018.

After his split from Gomez, Bieber was linked to a number of other famous faces. He briefly dated model Hailey Baldwin in 2015, but the relationship fizzled out. However, the couple rekindled their romance in 2018 and got engaged the same year. They tied the knot in a private ceremony in 2019 and have been happily married ever since.

In addition to Gomez and Baldwin, Bieber has been rumored to have dated a string of other celebrities. These include models like Kendall Jenner and Sofia Richie, as well as actresses like Nicola Peltz and Paola Paulin. While some of these relationships were confirmed, others were mere speculation or short-lived flings.

FAQ:

Q: What does “on-again, off-again” mean?

A: “On-again, off-again” refers to a relationship that experiences multiple breakups and reconciliations.

Q: Who is Selena Gomez?

A: Selena Gomez is an American singer, songwriter, and actress who gained fame through her role in the Disney Channel series “Wizards of Waverly Place.”

Q: Who is Hailey Baldwin?

A: Hailey Baldwin, now Hailey Bieber, is an American model and television personality. She has worked with renowned fashion brands and is also known for her famous family, including her father, actor Stephen Baldwin.

Q: Are Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin still together?

A: Yes, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are still together. They got married in 2019 and have been happily married since then.

In conclusion, Justin Bieber’s dating history has been a subject of fascination for fans and the media. From his highly publicized relationship with Selena Gomez to his current marriage with Hailey Baldwin, Bieber’s romantic life has been a rollercoaster ride. While some relationships were long-term and serious, others were short-lived flings. Regardless, Bieber’s love life continues to captivate the public’s attention.