Who is USC mascot?

Introducing Traveler: The Beloved Mascot of USC

Los Angeles, CA – The University of Southern California (USC) is renowned for its rich history, academic excellence, and vibrant campus life. Among the many traditions that make USC unique, one stands out as a symbol of pride and unity: the university’s beloved mascot, Traveler. This majestic white horse has become an iconic figure, representing the spirit and tradition of USC.

Who is Traveler?

Traveler is a regal white horse that has been the official mascot of USC since 1961. The current Traveler, known as Traveler IX, is the ninth horse to bear the name and proudly carries on the legacy of his predecessors. The horse is a symbol of strength, grace, and the Trojan spirit that embodies the university’s athletic teams.

What is the significance of Traveler?

Traveler’s presence at USC events, particularly football games, adds an element of grandeur and excitement. The horse, ridden a Trojan warrior, gallops around the field after every USC touchdown, rallying the crowd and boosting team morale. This tradition has become a beloved part of USC’s game-day experience, creating an electric atmosphere that fuels the Trojan spirit.

FAQ:

Q: How did Traveler become USC’s mascot?

A: Traveler was first introduced as USC’s mascot in 1961. The idea originated from a USC alumnus, Richard Saukko, who suggested the use of a horse to represent the university’s Trojan heritage. The concept was embraced the university, and Traveler has been an integral part of USC ever since.

Q: How are the Traveler horses selected?

A: The selection process for Traveler horses is meticulous. The horses must possess the right temperament, be comfortable in crowded and noisy environments, and have the ability to handle the excitement of game-day festivities. The current Traveler, Traveler IX, was chosen in 2017 and has been captivating fans ever since.

Q: Does Traveler have any other duties?

A: Apart from his appearances at USC athletic events, Traveler also participates in various university functions, parades, and community events. The horse serves as a symbol of pride and unity, representing the Trojan spirit both on and off the field.

In conclusion, Traveler, the majestic white horse, holds a special place in the hearts of USC students, alumni, and fans. As the embodiment of the Trojan spirit, Traveler’s presence adds a touch of grandeur and excitement to USC’s athletic events. This beloved mascot continues to inspire and unite the Trojan community, symbolizing the rich traditions and values that define the University of Southern California.