New TikTok Sensation Tyla Wows Fans with Viral Hit Song “Water”

Tyla, the rising star from South Africa, is quickly taking the music world storm with her hit single “Water.” Born on January 30, 2002, the 21-year-old singer-songwriter has gained immense popularity on TikTok, where her song has ignited a dance trend.

Hailing from Johannesburg, Tyla is of Indian, Zulu, Mauritian, and Irish descent, and she proudly embraces her diverse heritage. In an interview with i-D, she expressed her passion for her country, its culture, and its music.

Interestingly, Tyla’s journey into the music industry was not always the plan. She was initially studying Mining Engineering but soon realized her true calling. Tyla found her main outlet on TikTok, where she rapidly grew her fanbase sharing pop song covers accompanied catchy dance routines.

Tyla’s breakthrough moment came with the release of her first original single, “Getting Late,” which immediately became a hit. However, it is her latest release, “Water,” that has propelled her success to new heights.

“First of all, it’s a crazy banger,” Tyla explained when asked about the song’s popularity. Described as an Afrobeat-tinged breakout about a steamy romance, “Water” has reached impressive milestones. It has peaked at No. 21 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and has been featured in over a million TikTok videos.

The song has sparked the Water Dance Challenge, where people attempt to recreate Tyla’s dance moves from the music video. The trend has even caught the attention of popular TikTok influencers such as Bella Poarch and Enola Bedard.

To further engage with her fans, Tyla partnered with Capital One to demonstrate how they can learn the dance moves at home. The popularity of “Water” has also inspired other video trends, including the use of a special flower filter and reaction videos.

Tyla’s meteoric rise on TikTok and the success of her song “Water” signify her immense talent and potential as a musician. She is undoubtedly one to watch in the music industry, with her unique blend of infectious music and captivating dance moves capturing the hearts of fans worldwide.

