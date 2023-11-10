Tyla: The Rising Star Making Waves with the Viral ‘Water’ Dance Trend

Tyla Laura Seethal, known as Tyla, has taken the internet storm with her electrifying hit single “Water.” Hailing from Johannesburg, South Africa, the 21-year-old singer/songwriter has captured the hearts of millions with her infectious TikTok dance trend and Afrobeat-tinged breakout track.

Born on January 30, 2002, Tyla represents a beautiful mix of Indian, Zulu, Mauritian, and Irish heritage. Her diverse background is a source of immense pride for the talented artist who is deeply passionate about her country, culture, and music.

Despite initially pursuing a degree in Mining Engineering, Tyla’s love for music led her down a different path. TikTok became her creative outlet, and sharing pop song covers accompanied catchy dance routines, she built a dedicated fanbase. In 2020, she released her first original single, “Getting Late,” which catapulted her career to new heights.

Now, with the release of her captivating song “Water,” Tyla’s success knows no bounds. The track has climbed to No. 21 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and has been featured in over one million videos on TikTok. The song’s popularity has given rise to the Water Dance Challenge, inspiring fans worldwide to recreate Tyla’s mesmerizing dance moves.

Celebrities and influencers, including Bella Poarch and Enola Bedard, have also joined in on the craze, showcasing the widespread impact of Tyla’s music. To further engage with her fans, Tyla partnered with Capital One to guide them in mastering the dance routine from the comforts of their own homes.

The influence of “Water” doesn’t stop at dance challenges. The single has sparked other video trends, such as the use of a special flower filter reminiscent of Tyla’s own creativity. Additionally, TikTokers have been capturing priceless reactions from their partners while playing the music video in the background, amplifying the song’s reach even further.

As Tyla continues to captivate the digital landscape with her talent and captivating performances, it is clear that she is poised to become a global sensation. With her infectious energy, stunning vocals, and undeniable charm, Tyla is carving out a prominent place in the music industry that is uniquely hers.

FAQs

Who is Tyla?

Tyla Laura Seethal, known as Tyla, is a 21-year-old South African singer/songwriter who gained immense popularity through her hit single “Water” and the accompanying TikTok dance trend.

What is Tyla’s heritage?

Tyla is of Indian, Zulu, Mauritian, and Irish descent. She is incredibly proud of her diverse heritage and incorporates her cultural influences into her music.

Why is “Water” so popular?

“Water” is a captivating Afrobeat-tinged breakout track that combines infectious melodies with Tyla’s unique dance moves. The song’s popularity has been further amplified the Water Dance Challenge on TikTok, where fans recreate Tyla’s mesmerizing choreography.

Which influencers have joined the Water Dance Challenge?

Celebrities and influencers, such as Bella Poarch and Enola Bedard, have participated in the Water Dance Challenge, showcasing the widespread appeal and impact of Tyla’s music.