Taking Confidence to the Underground: The Rise of Tube Girl

Sabrina Bahsoon, known as Tube Girl, has gained viral fame on TikTok for her tube dancing videos during her daily commute on London’s Underground train network. With over 450,000 followers on TikTok and a growing online presence, she has become the latest internet sensation.

The hashtag #TubeGirl has accumulated over 361 million views, while #TubeGirlEffect has garnered over 96 million views. Since going viral, Bahsoon has secured a modelling contract and a manager, further boosting her career.

Tube Girl’s videos showcase her dancing to her favorite songs, shot herself with unflinching confidence. Her use of popular music, such as Tate McRae’s “Greedy,” has resonated with audiences, leading Bahsoon to curate an official #TubeGirl playlist on Spotify.

Tube Girl’s impact is evident as followers have been inspired to create their own content, with Australian fashion influencer Jacquie Alexander among those inspired Bahsoon’s videos. However, some express difficulty understanding how Bahsoon can film in public without feeling embarrassed.

Psychologist Dr. Sarah Ashton warns that social media content is often performative and may not tell the whole story. While Tube Girl appears unabashed, Dr. Ashton highlights the importance of not comparing oneself to others and finding confidence in a way that feels authentic and comfortable.

The Tube Girl trend has sparked discussions about self-confidence and breaking social norms in public spaces, especially as many individuals navigate re-entering public spaces after the COVID-19 pandemic. As Tube Girl continues to inspire, it is crucial to remember that confidence can be expressed in various ways, tailored to individual needs and comfort levels.

