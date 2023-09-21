Who is Baby Alien and What is He Known For?

Baby Alien, also known as Yabdiel Cotto, is a 23-year-old influencer who gained internet fame in 2018 when his mugshot went viral. Despite facing criticism for his appearance, Baby Alien used it as an opportunity to build a brand and has since amassed a significant following on social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram. With 317,000 followers on TikTok and nearly 700,000 on Instagram, Baby Alien’s comedy sketches are his primary source of content. Using his height and youthful looks, he creates various characters, including grandmothers and children, in his skits. He has also collaborated with other influencers, such as Lil TerRio.

Why is ‘Baby Alien Fan Bus’ Trending?

The trending topic of the “Baby Alien Fan Bus” stems from an X-rated video that Baby Alien filmed with OnlyFans star Ari Alectra on the Fan Van platform. The Fan Van, also known as The Fan Bus, is a platform that connects adult entertainment industry professionals with their fans. Previously, Baby Alien had shared his struggles with relationships, stating that women ignored him because of his size. However, after a petition was launched on social media to find Baby Alien a partner, Ari Alectra reached out to him through the Fan Bus/Van. In a Facetime call captured on Instagram, Ari expressed her interest in taking Baby Alien’s virginity.

During their collaboration on the raunchy episode of the Fan Van, Baby Alien was surprised Ari and cried out of joy. The intimate encounter was filmed and received a positive response from fans, who shared their happiness for Baby Alien’s experience.

