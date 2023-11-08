Who is Thora Birch related to?

Thora Birch, the talented American actress known for her roles in films such as “American Beauty” and “Ghost World,” comes from a family with a strong connection to the entertainment industry. Let’s take a closer look at Thora Birch’s family tree and the notable individuals she is related to.

Thora Birch’s Parents:

Thora Birch was born on March 11, 1982, in Los Angeles, California, to parents Jack Birch and Carol Connors. Jack Birch is a former adult film actor turned talent agent, while Carol Connors is an actress and producer. Both of Thora’s parents have had their own successful careers in the entertainment industry.

Thora Birch’s Siblings:

Thora Birch has a younger brother named Bolt Birch, who is also an actor. Bolt has appeared in films such as “The Dancer,” “The Smell of Success,” and “The Hole Story.” The Birch siblings share a passion for acting and have both made their mark in the industry.

Thora Birch’s Grandparents:

Thora Birch’s maternal grandparents are George Connors and Julie Connors. George Connors was a well-known actor, writer, and producer, while Julie Connors was an actress. Thora’s grandparents played a significant role in shaping her love for acting and paved the way for her successful career.

FAQ:

1. Is Thora Birch related to any other famous actors?

Yes, Thora Birch is related to several other famous actors. Her father, Jack Birch, is the cousin of actor and director Edward Norton. This makes Edward Norton Thora’s second cousin.

2. Are there any other notable individuals in Thora Birch’s family?

Yes, Thora Birch’s family has connections to other notable individuals in the entertainment industry. Her great-grandfather, Abbott Vaughn Meader, was a comedian and impersonator famous for his portrayal of President John F. Kennedy.

3. Does Thora Birch come from a long line of actors?

Yes, Thora Birch comes from a family with a rich history in the entertainment industry. Her parents, grandparents, and even great-grandfather have all been involved in acting, writing, or producing films.

In conclusion, Thora Birch’s family tree is filled with talented individuals who have made their mark in the entertainment industry. From her parents and brother to her grandparents and even great-grandfather, Thora comes from a lineage of actors, writers, and producers. It’s clear that her passion for acting runs in the family, and she continues to carry on the legacy with her own successful career.