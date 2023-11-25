Who is the youngest star to win DWTS?

In the world of competitive dance, the hit television show “Dancing with the Stars” (DWTS) has captivated audiences for years. Celebrities from various backgrounds showcase their dancing skills, vying for the coveted mirrorball trophy. Over the seasons, we have witnessed incredible talent and memorable performances, but who holds the title for the youngest star to ever win DWTS?

The Youngest Star to Win DWTS: Laurie Hernandez

Laurie Hernandez, an American gymnast, burst onto the DWTS scene in 2016 at the age of 16. Known for her impressive skills on the balance beam and floor exercise, Hernandez quickly became a fan favorite on the show. Paired with professional dancer Valentin Chmerkovskiy, she wowed the judges and viewers alike with her grace, athleticism, and infectious personality.

Hernandez’s journey on DWTS was nothing short of remarkable. Despite her young age, she displayed a level of maturity and dedication that impressed both the judges and her fellow competitors. Her performances were consistently outstanding, earning her high scores and praise from the panel of judges.

FAQ:

Q: What is DWTS?

A: DWTS stands for “Dancing with the Stars,” a popular television show where celebrities are paired with professional dancers to compete in a ballroom dance competition.

Q: How does DWTS work?

A: Each week, the celebrity dancers perform a routine in front of a panel of judges who provide feedback and scores. The scores from the judges, along with viewer votes, determine which couples advance to the next round.

Q: How old was Laurie Hernandez when she won DWTS?

A: Laurie Hernandez was 16 years old when she won DWTS, making her the youngest star to ever win the competition.

Q: Who were Laurie Hernandez’s competitors?

A: Laurie Hernandez competed against a talented group of celebrities, including Calvin Johnson Jr., James Hinchcliffe, and Jana Kramer, among others.

Q: Did Laurie Hernandez’s gymnastics background give her an advantage?

A: While Laurie Hernandez’s gymnastics background certainly provided her with a strong foundation of physical abilities and discipline, DWTS requires a different skill set. Her success on the show was a result of her hard work, dedication, and natural talent for dance.

In conclusion, Laurie Hernandez holds the distinction of being the youngest star to win DWTS. Her incredible performances and undeniable talent made her a deserving champion. As the show continues to captivate audiences, we eagerly await the next young star who will make their mark on the dance floor.