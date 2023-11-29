Who is the youngest player to play in FIFA World Cup?

Breaking Records: Meet the Youngest Player to Ever Grace the FIFA World Cup

In the illustrious history of the FIFA World Cup, there have been countless moments of brilliance, heartbreak, and sheer talent. Among these moments, one particular record stands out – the youngest player to ever grace the tournament’s hallowed grounds. Let’s delve into the story of this prodigious talent and explore the impact they made on the world stage.

The Record-Breaker: Norman Whiteside

Norman Whiteside, a name that resonates with football enthusiasts, etched his name in the annals of World Cup history during the 1982 tournament held in Spain. At the tender age of 17 years and 41 days, Whiteside made his debut for Northern Ireland, becoming the youngest player to ever participate in a World Cup match.

Whiteside’s remarkable achievement came in a group stage clash against Yugoslavia. Despite his youth, the talented midfielder showcased his composure and skill, leaving spectators in awe. His performance on that day marked the beginning of a promising career that would see him become a legend for both club and country.

FAQ: Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Who held the record before Norman Whiteside?

A: Prior to Whiteside’s record-breaking feat, the youngest player to feature in a World Cup match was Manuel Rosas, who represented Mexico in the 1930 tournament at the age of 17 years and 253 days.

Q: Has anyone broken Norman Whiteside’s record since?

A: As of now, no player has managed to surpass Whiteside’s record. However, with the ever-evolving landscape of football and the emergence of young talents, it remains to be seen if this record will be broken in the future.

Q: What impact did Norman Whiteside have on his team’s World Cup campaign?

A: Despite his young age, Whiteside played a crucial role in Northern Ireland’s journey in the 1982 World Cup. His performances helped the team reach the second round, a historic achievement for the nation.

Q: What happened to Norman Whiteside after the World Cup?

A: Following his impressive World Cup debut, Whiteside went on to have a successful career, notably playing for Manchester United. Unfortunately, his career was cut short due to injuries, but his impact on the game remains undeniable.

Norman Whiteside’s record as the youngest player to ever grace the FIFA World Cup is a testament to his exceptional talent and determination. His achievement serves as an inspiration to aspiring young footballers around the globe, reminding them that age is no barrier to success on the grandest stage of them all.