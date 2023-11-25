Who is the youngest person to win DWTS?

In the world of competitive dance, the hit television show “Dancing with the Stars” (DWTS) has captivated audiences for years. With its dazzling performances and celebrity contestants, the show has become a cultural phenomenon. One question that often arises among fans is: who is the youngest person to ever win DWTS?

The answer to this question lies with the talented and charismatic dancer, Laurie Hernandez. At the age of just 16, Hernandez became the youngest person to win DWTS during the show’s 23rd season in 2016. Her incredible skills and infectious personality won over both the judges and the audience, propelling her to victory alongside her professional dance partner, Valentin Chmerkovskiy.

Hernandez, a former Olympic gymnast, brought her athleticism and precision to the dance floor, impressing the judges with her flawless routines. Her performances were a testament to her dedication and hard work, as she seamlessly transitioned from the world of gymnastics to the world of ballroom dance.

FAQ:

Q: What is DWTS?

A: DWTS stands for “Dancing with the Stars,” a popular television show where celebrities are paired with professional dancers to compete in a ballroom dance competition.

Q: How many seasons of DWTS have there been?

A: As of 2021, there have been 30 seasons of DWTS.

Q: Who are the judges on DWTS?

A: The judging panel has changed over the years, but some notable judges include Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Julianne Hough.

Q: How is the winner of DWTS determined?

A: The winner of DWTS is determined a combination of judges’ scores and viewer votes. Each week, the judges assign scores to the couples’ performances, and the audience votes for their favorite couples. The couple with the highest combined score is declared the winner.

Q: Has anyone younger than Laurie Hernandez won DWTS since?

A: As of now, no one younger than Laurie Hernandez has won DWTS. She still holds the record as the youngest winner in the show’s history.

In conclusion, Laurie Hernandez made history as the youngest person to win DWTS at the age of 16. Her remarkable talent and dedication to her craft propelled her to victory, leaving a lasting impact on the show and its viewers. As DWTS continues to captivate audiences, it remains to be seen if another young star will rise to claim this title in the future.