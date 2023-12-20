Who is the youngest celebrity to host SNL?

The Youngest Celebrity to Host SNL: A Record-Breaking Achievement

Since its inception in 1975, Saturday Night Live (SNL) has become a cultural phenomenon, showcasing the comedic talents of countless celebrities. Over the years, the show has welcomed a wide range of hosts, from seasoned entertainers to up-and-coming stars. One question that often arises among fans is: who holds the title for the youngest celebrity to ever host SNL?

Meet the Record-Breaker: Drew Barrymore

The youngest celebrity to grace the SNL stage as a host is none other than the talented actress Drew Barrymore. At the tender age of 7, Barrymore made history on November 20, 1982, when she hosted the show’s seventh episode of the seventh season. This achievement not only showcased her precocious talent but also solidified her place in SNL history.

Barrymore’s appearance on SNL was a testament to her versatility as an entertainer. Despite her young age, she effortlessly delivered comedic sketches and showcased her natural charm. This milestone in her career paved the way for her future success in the entertainment industry.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Who held the record before Drew Barrymore?

A: Prior to Barrymore’s historic hosting gig, the youngest celebrity to host SNL was Jodie Foster, who took on the role at the age of 14 in 1976.

Q: Has anyone younger than Drew Barrymore hosted SNL since then?

A: No, Barrymore’s record as the youngest SNL host still stands to this day.

Q: How many times has Drew Barrymore hosted SNL?

A: Despite her record-breaking achievement, Barrymore has only hosted SNL once. However, her impact on the show and her memorable performance continue to be celebrated.

In conclusion, Drew Barrymore’s hosting of SNL at the age of 7 remains an extraordinary accomplishment. Her talent, charisma, and ability to captivate audiences at such a young age solidify her place in SNL history. As the show continues to evolve, fans eagerly await the next generation of young stars who may one day break Barrymore’s record and leave their own mark on this iconic comedy institution.