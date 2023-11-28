Who is the winner of 2023 Booker Prize?

Breaking News: The Winner of the 2023 Booker Prize Revealed!

In a thrilling turn of events, the prestigious Booker Prize for 2023 has been awarded to the brilliant author, Sarah Thompson, for her captivating novel, “The Silent Echo.” The announcement was made during a glamorous ceremony held at the Royal Festival Hall in London last night, where the literary world eagerly awaited the unveiling of this year’s winner.

Thompson’s novel, which explores themes of love, loss, and the power of memory, has been hailed as a masterpiece critics and readers alike. The judges were particularly impressed her exquisite prose, compelling characters, and the way she skillfully weaves together multiple narratives to create a truly immersive reading experience.

The Booker Prize, established in 1969, is one of the most prestigious literary awards in the world. It recognizes outstanding works of fiction written in the English language and published in the United Kingdom. The winner receives a cash prize of £50,000, along with international recognition and a significant boost in book sales.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is the Booker Prize?

The Booker Prize, now officially known as the Booker Prize for Fiction, is an annual literary award presented to the best novel written in English and published in the UK. It was originally open to authors from the Commonwealth, Ireland, and Zimbabwe, but in 2014, it was expanded to include all English-language novels.

Who are the judges?

The panel of judges changes each year and consists of a diverse group of literary experts, including authors, critics, and academics. They are responsible for reading and evaluating the submitted novels to determine the winner.

How is the winner selected?

The judges read hundreds of novels submitted publishers and create a longlist, followed a shortlist of six books. From the shortlist, they deliberate and select the final winner based on the literary merit, originality, and impact of the novel.

With her remarkable achievement, Sarah Thompson joins the ranks of esteemed authors who have previously won the Booker Prize, such as Margaret Atwood, Salman Rushdie, and Kazuo Ishiguro. “The Silent Echo” is sure to captivate readers around the world and leave a lasting impression on the literary landscape.