Who is the wife of Sachin Baby?

In the world of cricket, Sachin Baby is a well-known name. He is an Indian cricketer who has represented the state of Kerala in domestic cricket and has also played for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League. While his cricketing skills have garnered attention, many people are curious about his personal life, particularly his wife. So, who is the wife of Sachin Baby?

The Wife of Sachin Baby: Anna Chandy

Sachin Baby is happily married to Anna Chandy. Anna, a native of Kerala, is a software engineer profession. The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony attended close friends and family members. Despite being married to a famous cricketer, Anna prefers to maintain a low profile and stays away from the limelight.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: When did Sachin Baby get married?

A: Sachin Baby got married to Anna Chandy in a private ceremony. The exact date of their wedding has not been disclosed publicly.

Q: What does Sachin Baby do for a living?

A: Sachin Baby is a professional cricketer who represents Kerala in domestic cricket and has played for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League.

Q: Is Anna Chandy also involved in cricket?

A: No, Anna Chandy is not involved in cricket. She is a software engineer profession.

Q: Do Sachin Baby and Anna Chandy have any children?

A: As of now, there is no information available regarding whether Sachin Baby and Anna Chandy have any children.

Q: Does Anna Chandy accompany Sachin Baby to his cricket matches?

A: While it is not uncommon for cricketers’ spouses to accompany them to matches, Anna Chandy prefers to maintain a low profile and is rarely seen at cricket matches.

In conclusion, Sachin Baby, the Indian cricketer, is married to Anna Chandy, a software engineer from Kerala. Despite being married to a famous cricketer, Anna prefers to stay away from the public eye. The couple leads a private life, and not much information is available about their personal life.