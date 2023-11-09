Who is the voice of the duck in the M&S advert?

In the recent M&S advert, a charming and witty duck has captured the hearts of viewers across the nation. With its cheeky personality and distinctive voice, many have been left wondering who is behind this lovable character. Well, the voice of the duck in the M&S advert is none other than the talented actor and comedian, David Jason.

David Jason, known for his roles in iconic British sitcoms such as “Only Fools and Horses” and “Open All Hours,” brings his unique charm and comedic timing to the character of the duck. His voice perfectly complements the playful nature of the advert, adding an extra layer of entertainment to the already delightful campaign.

FAQ:

Q: Who is David Jason?

A: David Jason is a renowned British actor and comedian, best known for his roles in popular sitcoms such as “Only Fools and Horses” and “Open All Hours.”

Q: What other adverts has David Jason voiced?

A: David Jason has lent his voice to various adverts over the years, including campaigns for brands like British Telecom and Churchill Insurance.

Q: How did David Jason become the voice of the duck in the M&S advert?

A: The casting process for the voice of the duck involved auditions and careful consideration the advertising agency and M&S. David Jason’s talent and experience made him the perfect choice for the role.

Q: Will the duck continue to appear in future M&S adverts?

A: While there is no official confirmation, it is possible that the duck may make future appearances in M&S adverts, given its popularity among viewers.

The M&S advert featuring the voice of David Jason as the duck has undoubtedly struck a chord with audiences. With its humorous dialogue and endearing character, the advert has become a talking point and has further solidified M&S’s reputation for creating memorable and entertaining campaigns.