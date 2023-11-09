Who is the voice of Percy Pig in the M&S advert?

In the world of advertising, it’s not uncommon for beloved characters to come to life through the power of voice acting. One such character is Percy Pig, the iconic mascot of Marks & Spencer’s popular confectionery range. But have you ever wondered who provides the voice for this lovable pink pig in the M&S adverts? Let’s find out!

The Voice Behind Percy Pig

The voice of Percy Pig in the M&S advert is none other than comedian and actor, Oliver Chris. Known for his roles in various television shows and films, Chris brings his unique charm and wit to the character of Percy Pig. His distinctive voice perfectly captures the playful and mischievous nature of Percy, making him instantly recognizable to fans of the brand.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: How long has Percy Pig been the mascot for M&S?

A: Percy Pig made his debut as the mascot for Marks & Spencer’s confectionery range in 1992. Since then, he has become a beloved character among both children and adults.

Q: Are there any other actors who have voiced Percy Pig?

A: No, Oliver Chris is the only actor known to have provided the voice for Percy Pig in the M&S adverts. His portrayal of the character has been well-received audiences.

Q: Does Oliver Chris also perform the physical movements of Percy Pig?

A: No, Oliver Chris is solely responsible for providing the voice of Percy Pig. The physical movements and animations of the character are created separately a team of animators and designers.

Q: Will Oliver Chris continue to voice Percy Pig in future M&S adverts?

A: While there is no official confirmation, it is highly likely that Oliver Chris will continue to lend his voice to Percy Pig in future M&S adverts. His portrayal of the character has become synonymous with the brand and is loved fans.

In conclusion, Oliver Chris is the talented voice behind the lovable Percy Pig in the M&S adverts. His portrayal of the character has brought joy to audiences for many years, and it’s safe to say that Percy Pig wouldn’t be the same without him. So, the next time you see Percy Pig on your television screen, you’ll know exactly who is behind that familiar voice!