Who is the voice of Percy Pig in M&S?

In the world of advertising, it’s not uncommon for beloved characters to have a voice that brings them to life. One such character is Percy Pig, the iconic mascot of British retailer Marks & Spencer (M&S). But have you ever wondered who provides the voice for this lovable pink pig? Let’s find out!

The Voice Behind Percy Pig

The voice of Percy Pig is none other than Oliver Shelton. Shelton is a talented voice actor who has been lending his vocal skills to various characters for many years. His distinctive voice perfectly captures the playful and mischievous nature of Percy Pig, making him instantly recognizable to fans of the brand.

FAQ

Q: How long has Percy Pig been the mascot for M&S?

A: Percy Pig made his debut as the M&S mascot in 1992 and has since become one of the most popular characters associated with the brand.

Q: Why is Percy Pig so popular?

A: Percy Pig has gained a massive following due to his deliciously fruity flavor and adorable appearance. He has become a beloved treat for both children and adults alike.

Q: Does Oliver Shelton voice any other characters?

A: Yes, Oliver Shelton has lent his voice to various other characters in commercials, animations, and video games. His versatility as a voice actor allows him to bring a wide range of characters to life.

Q: Can I meet Percy Pig in person?

A: While Percy Pig is a fictional character, M&S occasionally organizes events where fans can meet a costumed version of Percy Pig. Keep an eye out for any announcements from M&S for a chance to meet this beloved character.

In conclusion, Oliver Shelton is the talented voice actor behind the lovable Percy Pig. His voice brings the character to life and adds to the charm of the M&S brand. So, the next time you enjoy a bag of Percy Pigs, remember the man behind the voice who helps make these treats even more delightful.