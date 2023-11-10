Who is the voice of Ducky in the M&S Christmas advert?

In the midst of the festive season, one question on the minds of many viewers of the M&S Christmas advert is: who is the voice behind the adorable character of Ducky? This lovable and mischievous toy has captured the hearts of audiences, leaving them curious about the talented individual responsible for bringing Ducky to life.

The Voice

The voice of Ducky in the M&S Christmas advert is none other than the renowned British actor, Daniel Radcliffe. Radcliffe, best known for his portrayal of Harry Potter in the popular film series, lends his vocal talents to this charming character. With his distinctive voice and ability to capture the essence of Ducky’s playful personality, Radcliffe has undoubtedly added an extra layer of magic to the advert.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: How did Daniel Radcliffe become the voice of Ducky?

A: The casting process for the M&S Christmas advert involved a search for a voice that could embody the spirit of Ducky. Radcliffe’s unique voice and his ability to bring characters to life made him the perfect choice for the role.

Q: Is this the first time Daniel Radcliffe has done voiceover work?

A: No, Radcliffe has previously lent his voice to various projects, including animated films and audiobooks. His versatility as an actor allows him to seamlessly transition between on-screen performances and voiceover work.

Q: Will Ducky be featured in future M&S adverts?

A: While there is no official confirmation regarding Ducky’s future appearances, the character’s popularity suggests that we may see more of this adorable toy in upcoming M&S campaigns.

Q: Can I buy a Ducky toy from M&S?

A: Yes, M&S has released a limited edition Ducky toy, allowing fans to bring the magic of the advert into their own homes. These toys are available for purchase both in-store and online, but quantities may be limited, so be sure to check availability.

In conclusion, the voice of Ducky in the M&S Christmas advert is none other than Daniel Radcliffe. His talent and charm have breathed life into this beloved character, captivating audiences and adding an extra touch of enchantment to the holiday season. Whether you’re a fan of Radcliffe, Ducky, or simply the festive spirit, this heartwarming advert is sure to bring a smile to your face.