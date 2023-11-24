Who is the top 10 most followed on TikTok?

TikTok has taken the world storm, captivating millions with its short-form videos and creative content. With its growing popularity, many users have amassed a massive following on the platform. But who are the top 10 most followed TikTok accounts? Let’s take a closer look.

1. Charli D’Amelio – With a staggering 120 million followers, Charli D’Amelio holds the crown as the most followed TikTok user. Her dance videos and charismatic personality have made her a sensation among TikTok users worldwide.

2. Addison Rae – Coming in at second place is Addison Rae, with over 80 million followers. Known for her energetic dance routines and comedic skits, she has become one of the platform’s biggest stars.

3. Zach King – Known for his mind-bending magic tricks and visual effects, Zach King has amassed over 60 million followers on TikTok. His creative videos have earned him a spot in the top three most followed accounts.

4. Loren Gray – With over 50 million followers, Loren Gray is a popular TikTok personality known for her lip-syncing videos and fashion content. She has also ventured into music, releasing her own songs.

5. TikTok – The official TikTok account itself has garnered over 50 million followers. This account features a variety of content, including challenges, trends, and highlights from popular creators on the platform.

6. Riyaz Aly – Hailing from India, Riyaz Aly has gained a massive following of over 45 million on TikTok. He is known for his lip-syncing videos and entertaining skits.

7. Spencer X – As a beatboxer, Spencer X has captivated TikTok users with his incredible vocal skills. With over 45 million followers, he has become one of the most popular creators on the platform.

8. Baby Ariel – Ariel Martin, also known as Baby Ariel, has over 34 million followers on TikTok. She gained popularity through her lip-syncing videos and has since expanded her career into music and acting.

9. TikTok India – The Indian version of TikTok has its own official account, which has amassed over 34 million followers. It features content from popular Indian creators and showcases the vibrant TikTok community in the country.

10. Loren Gray – Another Loren Gray makes the top 10 list. This Loren Gray, a popular social media influencer, has over 32 million followers on TikTok. She shares a mix of dance videos, lip-syncing, and lifestyle content.

FAQ:

Q: What is TikTok?

A: TikTok is a social media platform that allows users to create and share short videos set to music or audio clips.

Q: How do users gain followers on TikTok?

A: Users gain followers on TikTok creating engaging and entertaining content that resonates with the platform’s audience. Consistency, creativity, and participation in trends can also help attract followers.

Q: Are these rankings constantly changing?

A: Yes, the rankings of the most followed TikTok accounts can change frequently as new creators gain popularity and existing ones continue to grow their follower base.

Q: Are there any other notable TikTok accounts?

A: Absolutely! There are numerous other TikTok accounts with millions of followers, including popular creators such as Dixie D’Amelio, Bella Poarch, and Will Smith.

In conclusion, the top 10 most followed TikTok accounts are a mix of talented dancers, creative content creators, and charismatic personalities. These individuals have captured the attention of millions and continue to entertain and inspire TikTok users worldwide.