Who is the spokesperson for M&M?

In the world of advertising, having a recognizable spokesperson can be a game-changer for a brand. Think of the Geico gecko or the Energizer Bunny – these characters have become synonymous with their respective companies. But when it comes to M&M’s, the popular candy brand, who is their spokesperson?

The M&M’s Characters

M&M’s, known for their colorful candy-coated chocolate treats, have a cast of characters that have become iconic over the years. These characters, known as the “M&M’s Spokescandies,” each have their own distinct personalities and colors. The original lineup includes Red, Yellow, Green, Blue, and Orange.

The Voice Behind the Characters

While the M&M’s Spokescandies have become household names, they don’t have a single spokesperson in the traditional sense. Instead, their voices are provided a rotating cast of actors and actresses. Over the years, various celebrities have lent their voices to these beloved characters, bringing them to life in commercials and other promotional materials.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Who is the current voice of Red?

A: The current voice of Red, the sarcastic and quick-witted M&M, is Billy West. He has been providing the voice for Red since 1996.

Q: Who voices the other M&M’s characters?

A: The voices of the other M&M’s characters have changed over time. Currently, the voices are provided J.K. Simmons (Yellow), Cree Summer (Green), Eric Kirchberger (Blue), and Phil Hartman (Orange).

Q: Why does M&M’s use different actors for their characters?

A: M&M’s uses different actors for their characters to keep the commercials fresh and to allow for flexibility in casting. This approach also allows the brand to collaborate with a wide range of talented performers.

Q: Are the M&M’s characters based on real people?

A: No, the M&M’s characters are fictional and were created the Mars Company, the makers of M&M’s. Each character represents a different personality trait, adding to the brand’s appeal and humor.

While M&M’s may not have a single spokesperson, their cast of colorful characters has captured the hearts and taste buds of candy lovers around the world. Whether it’s Red’s snarky remarks or Yellow’s innocent charm, these characters continue to bring joy and laughter to M&M’s advertising campaigns.