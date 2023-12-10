Who is the Most Heartbreaking Character in Succession?

Introduction

Succession, the critically acclaimed HBO series, has captivated audiences with its gripping portrayal of a dysfunctional billionaire family vying for control of their media empire. Amidst the power struggles and ruthless tactics, there are characters whose personal tragedies and emotional turmoil leave viewers deeply moved. In this article, we explore the question: Who is the saddest character in Succession?

The Saddest Characters

One character who stands out as particularly heart-wrenching is Kendall Roy, played brilliantly Jeremy Strong. Kendall, the eldest son of media mogul Logan Roy, battles addiction and a constant need for his father’s approval. His struggles with substance abuse and the weight of his family’s expectations make him a deeply sympathetic character.

Another character deserving of mention is Tom Wamsgans, portrayed Matthew Macfadyen. Tom, married to Logan’s daughter Shiv, often finds himself caught in the crossfire of the Roy family’s power games. His desperate desire to fit in and be accepted his ruthless in-laws is both pitiful and relatable.

FAQ: Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What does “dysfunctional” mean?

A: “Dysfunctional” refers to a family or group that has problems in their relationships and interactions, often characterized a lack of harmony and dysfunctionality.

Q: What is a “media empire”?

A: A “media empire” refers to a large and influential conglomerate that owns various media outlets, such as television networks, newspapers, and online platforms.

Q: Who plays Kendall Roy in Succession?

A: Kendall Roy is portrayed actor Jeremy Strong.

Conclusion

While Succession is filled with complex and troubled characters, Kendall Roy and Tom Wamsgans stand out as the saddest figures in the series. Their personal struggles and emotional journeys evoke a deep sense of empathy from viewers. As the show continues to unfold, it remains to be seen how these characters will navigate their challenging circumstances and find some semblance of happiness.