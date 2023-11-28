Who is Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Married to?

In the world of Hollywood, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is a household name. Known for his charismatic personality, impressive physique, and successful acting career, Johnson has captured the hearts of millions around the globe. However, when it comes to his personal life, many people are curious about one particular question: Who is The Rock married to?

The Rock’s Marriage to Lauren Hashian

Dwayne Johnson is happily married to his longtime partner, Lauren Hashian. The couple tied the knot on August 18, 2019, in a private ceremony in Hawaii. Their love story began in 2006 when they first met while Johnson was filming his movie, “The Game Plan.” Since then, they have been inseparable and have built a strong and loving relationship.

Lauren Hashian, born on September 8, 1984, is an American singer-songwriter. She has released several singles and has a passion for music. Hashian’s supportive nature and understanding of Johnson’s demanding career have been key factors in their successful relationship.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: How long have Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian been together?

A: Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian have been together since 2006, making it a relationship of over 15 years.

Q: Do Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian have children?

A: Yes, they have two daughters together. Their first daughter, Jasmine Lia, was born in December 2015, and their second daughter, Tiana Gia, was born in April 2018.

Q: Was Dwayne Johnson married before?

A: Yes, Dwayne Johnson was previously married to Dany Garcia. They got married in 1997 and divorced amicably in 2007. They have a daughter together named Simone Alexandra.

In conclusion, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is happily married to Lauren Hashian, a talented singer-songwriter. Their love story has stood the test of time, and they continue to support each other through thick and thin. With their beautiful family and successful careers, they are an inspiration to many.