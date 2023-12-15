Who is the richest woman in America?

The Wealthiest Woman in America: Meet the Unparalleled Richest Woman in the United States

When it comes to wealth and success, the United States has no shortage of remarkable individuals who have made their mark on the world. Among these exceptional individuals is the richest woman in America, a title that belongs to none other than MacKenzie Scott.

MacKenzie Scott, formerly known as MacKenzie Bezos, is an American novelist, philanthropist, and venture capitalist. She gained immense recognition and wealth through her divorce from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in 2019. As part of the settlement, she received a 4% stake in Amazon, which translated into a staggering $38 billion fortune.

Scott’s wealth is not solely derived from her divorce settlement. She has also made significant investments in various companies and ventures, further contributing to her already substantial net worth. Her philanthropic efforts have been equally impressive, with Scott donating billions of dollars to various charitable causes.

In conclusion, MacKenzie Scott’s remarkable journey from novelist to philanthropist to the richest woman in America is a testament to her determination and success. Her immense wealth and dedication to making a positive impact on society have solidified her position as an influential figure in the United States and beyond.