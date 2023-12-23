Who is the richest Mexican citizen?

The Wealthiest Mexican Citizen: Carlos Slim Helú

When it comes to wealth and influence, few individuals can rival the success of Carlos Slim Helú. Born on January 28, 1940, in Mexico City, Slim has amassed a fortune that has made him the richest Mexican citizen and one of the wealthiest people in the world.

Carlos Slim Helú is a Mexican business magnate, investor, and philanthropist. He is the chairman and CEO of Grupo Carso, a conglomerate that operates in various industries, including telecommunications, retail, and construction. Slim’s business empire extends far beyond Mexico, with investments in companies such as América Móvil, Telmex, and Grupo Financiero Inbursa.

According to Forbes, as of [current year], Carlos Slim Helú has an estimated net worth of [current net worth] billion dollars, making him the richest person in Mexico. His wealth is a result of his successful business ventures and strategic investments.

In conclusion, Carlos Slim Helú’s entrepreneurial prowess and strategic investments have propelled him to become the wealthiest Mexican citizen. With his vast business empire and philanthropic endeavors, Slim continues to leave an indelible mark on Mexico’s economy and society.