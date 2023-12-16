Who is the richest diamond dealer in the world?

The Untold Story of the World’s Richest Diamond Dealer

When it comes to the glittering world of diamonds, there is one name that stands above all others – Laurence Graff. With a net worth estimated at a staggering $8 billion, Graff has earned the title of the richest diamond dealer in the world. But who is this enigmatic figure, and how did he amass such a fortune?

Born in London in 1938, Laurence Graff began his journey in the diamond industry at the tender age of 15, working as an apprentice in Hatton Garden, the renowned jewelry district of the city. It was here that he honed his skills and developed an eye for exceptional diamonds.

Graff’s breakthrough came in the 1960s when he started his own company, Graff Diamonds. He quickly gained a reputation for dealing in rare and valuable stones, attracting wealthy clients from around the world. His business acumen and ability to spot investment opportunities propelled him to great success.

Over the years, Graff has acquired some of the most extraordinary diamonds ever discovered, including the legendary 603-carat Lesotho Promise and the 118-carat Delaire Sunrise. His collection is a testament to his impeccable taste and unwavering pursuit of perfection.

FAQ:

Q: What is a diamond dealer?

A: A diamond dealer is an individual or company involved in the buying and selling of diamonds. They play a crucial role in the diamond industry, connecting miners, manufacturers, and retailers.

Q: How does a diamond dealer make money?

A: Diamond dealers make money purchasing diamonds at wholesale prices and selling them at a higher retail price. They rely on their expertise in evaluating the quality and value of diamonds to make profitable transactions.

Q: What sets Laurence Graff apart from other diamond dealers?

A: Laurence Graff’s success can be attributed to his exceptional eye for diamonds and his ability to build relationships with high-profile clients. His collection of rare and valuable stones is unparalleled, solidifying his position as the richest diamond dealer in the world.

Laurence Graff’s rise to the top of the diamond industry is a testament to his passion, dedication, and unwavering pursuit of excellence. As the world continues to be captivated the allure of diamonds, Graff’s legacy as the richest diamond dealer is sure to endure for generations to come.