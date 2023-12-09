Who is the real life inspiration for Succession?

Who is the Real-Life Inspiration Behind the Hit TV Show Succession?

Succession, the critically acclaimed television drama series, has captivated audiences around the world with its gripping portrayal of a wealthy and dysfunctional family fighting for control of a global media empire. While the show is a work of fiction, it is widely believed to be inspired real-life events and personalities. So, who is the real-life inspiration behind Succession?

The Murdoch Family: One of the most prominent families in the media industry, the Murdochs, led media mogul Rupert Murdoch, have often been cited as a major influence on Succession. The parallels between the fictional Roy family and the Murdochs are hard to ignore. Both families control vast media empires, face internal power struggles, and deal with scandals that threaten their reputations.

The Redstone Family: Another family that has been linked to Succession is the Redstone family. Sumner Redstone, the late media tycoon, built a media empire that included Viacom and CBS. Like the fictional Roys, the Redstones were known for their internal family feuds and battles over control of the company.

FAQ:

Q: Is Succession based on a true story?

A: While Succession is a work of fiction, it is believed to be inspired real-life events and personalities in the media industry.

Q: Are the characters in Succession based on real people?

A: The characters in Succession are fictional, but they are often seen as representations of real-life media moguls and their families.

Q: Are there any other families that inspired Succession?

A: Yes, apart from the Murdochs and the Redstones, other wealthy and influential families in the media industry have also been speculated to have influenced the show.

In conclusion, while Succession may not be directly based on a true story, it is clear that the show draws inspiration from real-life events and personalities in the media industry. The fictional Roy family shares striking similarities with prominent media families like the Murdochs and the Redstones. This blend of reality and fiction has undoubtedly contributed to the show’s success and its ability to resonate with audiences worldwide.