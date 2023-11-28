Who is the real cousin of Roman Reigns?

Who is the True Blood Relative of Roman Reigns?

In the world of professional wrestling, the lineage and family connections of wrestlers often play a significant role in their careers. One such wrestler who has been surrounded speculation regarding his real cousin is none other than the powerhouse himself, Roman Reigns. While many fans believe that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is Reigns’ cousin, the truth is a bit more complex.

The Rock: A Distant Relative

Contrary to popular belief, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is not Roman Reigns’ direct cousin. However, they do share a distant familial connection. Both Reigns and The Rock are part of the illustrious Anoa’i wrestling dynasty, which boasts a rich heritage in the world of professional wrestling. Reigns’ father, Sika Anoa’i, is a member of the legendary tag team, The Wild Samoans, and is also the brother of Afa Anoa’i, The Rock’s grandfather.

The Usos: Reigns’ True Cousins

If we delve deeper into Roman Reigns’ family tree, we find his true cousins in the form of Jimmy and Jey Uso. Born as Joshua and Jonathan Fatu, the Usos are the sons of Solofa Fatu Jr., better known as Rikishi. Rikishi is the brother of Sika Anoa’i, making the Usos Reigns’ first cousins.

FAQ:

Q: Is The Rock really Roman Reigns’ cousin?

A: While The Rock is not Roman Reigns’ direct cousin, they are both part of the same wrestling dynasty and share a distant familial connection.

Q: Who are Roman Reigns’ true cousins?

A: Roman Reigns’ true cousins are Jimmy and Jey Uso, also known as the Usos. They are the sons of Rikishi, who is the brother of Reigns’ father, Sika Anoa’i.

Q: Are there any other notable wrestlers in Roman Reigns’ family?

A: Yes, Roman Reigns comes from a wrestling dynasty known as the Anoa’i family. Besides his father and cousins, he is related to numerous other wrestling legends, including Yokozuna, Umaga, and Rosey.

In conclusion, while Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is not Roman Reigns’ direct cousin, they are both part of the same wrestling dynasty. Reigns’ true cousins are the Usos, Jimmy and Jey Uso. The Anoa’i family’s legacy in professional wrestling runs deep, and it’s fascinating to see how these blood connections have shaped the careers of these talented athletes.