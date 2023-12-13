Winter Nail Trends You’ll Love

Winter is the perfect time to experiment with new nail trends and elevate your manicure game. If you’re looking for inspiration, look no further than Sarah Haidar, the talented content creator and manicurist known as heluviee on Instagram and TikTok. With a massive following on both platforms, Haidar has become a go-to source for nail enthusiasts all around the world.

One of the hottest trends this winter is ribbon nail art. Haidar suggests incorporating ribbons into your manicure for a festive and stylish look. Whether it’s a simple pink base with a red ribbon or a more intricate design, ribbons add a touch of elegance and charm to any nail look.

If you’re feeling bold, why not try a dark red shade? Haidar is loving the trend of deep burgundy nails, also known as ‘cherry mocha’. This sultry and sophisticated color is perfect for the winter season and adds a sexy feel to your overall look. As Haidar explains, there is something captivating about red nails that demands attention.

For those who prefer a softer and more whimsical look, pastel tips are unexpected yet trendy this winter. Haidar recommends adding a twist to the classic French manicure opting for pastel colors instead of traditional white. You can keep it subtle with a beige or white tip, or have fun with multicolored French tips using shades like blue and silver.

Another winter nail trend that Haidar suggests is the use of blue velvet. This fuzzy and soft texture adds a cozy and luxurious touch to your manicure. If you can’t find a velvet polish, Haidar recommends trying out Cirque Colors’ “Blue Velvet” for a similar shimmery effect.

Lastly, don’t underestimate the power of glossy black nails. Haidar emphasizes that black is a timeless and versatile color that can be worn in various ways. Whether it’s a full black manicure or a black French tip, make sure to use a super glossy top coat to make your nails pop.

Winter is the perfect time to experiment with different nail trends and showcase your personal style. So why not try these trendy nail looks and elevate your manicure game this season?