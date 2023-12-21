New Winter Nail Trends for a Festive Look

Get ready to dazzle with the latest winter nail trends that will add a touch of glamour to your holiday look. From ribbons to dark reds, pastel tips, blue velvet, and glossy black, these nail designs are sure to make a statement this season.

Ribbons have become an essential part of the nail world, with the trend known as “Balletcore.” Nail artist Sarah Haidar suggests incorporating ribbons into your manicure to add a festive touch. Simply paint your nails a solid color, like pink, and use a liner brush to paint a ribbon design in a contrasting color. It’s a simple yet elegant way to elevate your nail game.

When it comes to color, dark reds are stealing the spotlight on TikTok. Haidar recommends trying the trend with a deep burgundy shade, known as “cherry mocha.” This rich tone exudes a sexy and confident vibe, making it perfect for the holiday season.

For those who prefer a more unexpected choice, pastel tips are making a surprising appearance this winter. Instead of the traditional French manicure, Haidar suggests adding a twist with multicolored tips in shades like blue and silver. It’s a modern take on a classic look that adds a touch of playfulness to your nails.

If you’re looking for a luxurious texture, blue velvet nails are a must-try. Haidar recommends opting for a fuzzy, soft finish rather than chunky glitter. The texture adds depth and warmth to your manicure, perfect for winter vibes.

And of course, you can never go wrong with glossy black. While black nails are considered a classic, Haidar suggests choosing a super glossy top coat to make them stand out. For those who want a subtle twist, try a black French tip for an effortlessly cool look.

With these winter nail trends, you’ll be ready to rock the holiday season with style and panache.