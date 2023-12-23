Who is the owner of the Caracol TV?

Who Owns Caracol TV? A Closer Look at the Colombian Broadcasting Giant

Caracol TV, one of Colombia’s leading television networks, has captivated audiences for decades with its diverse programming and high-quality productions. As viewers continue to enjoy their favorite shows and news programs, many wonder who is behind the success of this influential media powerhouse.

The Ownership of Caracol TV

Caracol TV is owned Valorem S.A., a Colombian conglomerate with interests in various industries, including media and entertainment. Valorem S.A. was founded Alejandro Santo Domingo, a prominent Colombian businessman and philanthropist. Santo Domingo, a member of the renowned Santo Domingo family, has played a significant role in shaping Caracol TV’s success.

Alejandro Santo Domingo: The Man Behind the Network

Alejandro Santo Domingo, born in 1977, is a highly respected figure in the Colombian business world. He is the son of Julio Mario Santo Domingo, a legendary entrepreneur who built a media empire in Colombia. Following in his father’s footsteps, Alejandro has successfully expanded the family’s business interests, including their ownership of Caracol TV.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What is Caracol TV?

A: Caracol TV is one of Colombia’s largest television networks, offering a wide range of programming, including news, telenovelas, reality shows, and sports events.

Q: Who owns Caracol TV?

A: Caracol TV is owned Valorem S.A., a Colombian conglomerate founded Alejandro Santo Domingo.

Q: Who is Alejandro Santo Domingo?

A: Alejandro Santo Domingo is a prominent Colombian businessman and philanthropist. He is the son of Julio Mario Santo Domingo, the founder of the Santo Domingo family’s media empire.

Q: What other businesses does Valorem S.A. own?

A: Valorem S.A. has interests in various industries, including media, entertainment, and beverages. They also have investments in companies such as SABMiller and Anheuser-Busch InBev.

In conclusion, Caracol TV, a beloved Colombian television network, is owned Valorem S.A., a conglomerate led Alejandro Santo Domingo. With its rich history and commitment to quality programming, Caracol TV continues to entertain and inform audiences across Colombia and beyond.