Who is the owner of Surya TV?

Who Owns Surya TV?

Surya TV, a popular Malayalam language television channel, has been entertaining audiences with its diverse range of programs since its inception. But have you ever wondered who is behind this successful venture? In this article, we will delve into the ownership of Surya TV and shed light on the individuals responsible for its growth and success.

The Ownership:

Surya TV is owned Sun Network, one of the largest media conglomerates in India. Sun Network was founded Kalanithi Maran, a prominent businessman and media tycoon. Under his leadership, Sun Network has become a powerhouse in the Indian television industry, with a strong presence in multiple regional languages.

About Sun Network:

Sun Network, established in 1993, has a vast portfolio of television channels catering to various regional languages in India. It operates channels in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Bengali, making it one of the most influential media networks in the country. Sun Network’s commitment to delivering quality content has earned it a loyal viewer base and numerous accolades over the years.

FAQs:

Q: Is Surya TV only available in Kerala?

A: No, Surya TV is not limited to Kerala alone. It is a satellite channel that reaches audiences across India and even in some parts of the world through cable and satellite networks.

Q: What kind of programs does Surya TV offer?

A: Surya TV offers a wide range of programs, including soap operas, reality shows, game shows, movies, and news bulletins. It caters to the diverse interests of its viewers and strives to provide quality entertainment.

Q: How can I watch Surya TV?

A: Surya TV can be accessed through cable and satellite networks. Additionally, it is also available on various streaming platforms and mobile applications, allowing viewers to enjoy their favorite shows anytime, anywhere.

In conclusion, Surya TV, a prominent Malayalam language television channel, is owned Sun Network, headed Kalanithi Maran. With its diverse programming and wide reach, Surya TV continues to captivate audiences across India and beyond.