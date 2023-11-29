Who is the owner of Major League Cricket?

Who Owns Major League Cricket?

In the world of sports, cricket has always held a special place, captivating millions of fans around the globe. While it has traditionally been associated with countries like England, India, and Australia, the sport is now making its mark in the United States with the emergence of Major League Cricket (MLC). As the popularity of cricket continues to grow in America, many are curious about the ownership of this exciting new league.

The Owner of Major League Cricket

Major League Cricket is owned American Cricket Enterprises (ACE), a consortium of investors dedicated to promoting and developing cricket in the United States. ACE was founded in 2017 with the goal of establishing a professional cricket league that would not only entertain fans but also provide a platform for talented players to showcase their skills.

FAQs about Major League Cricket Ownership

Q: Who are the investors behind American Cricket Enterprises?

A: American Cricket Enterprises is backed a diverse group of investors, including businessmen, entrepreneurs, and cricket enthusiasts. Some of the notable investors include Sameer Mehta, Vijay Srinivasan, and Satyan Gajwani.

Q: What is the vision of American Cricket Enterprises?

A: American Cricket Enterprises aims to popularize cricket in the United States and establish a sustainable professional cricket league. They envision creating a pathway for American players to compete at the highest level and for cricket to become a mainstream sport in the country.

Q: How will Major League Cricket benefit the growth of cricket in the United States?

A: Major League Cricket will provide a platform for aspiring cricketers in the United States to develop their skills and compete at a professional level. The league’s visibility and popularity will also help generate interest in the sport among the American population, potentially leading to increased participation and infrastructure development.

Q: When will Major League Cricket begin?

A: Major League Cricket is set to kick off its inaugural season in 2023. The league is currently in the process of finalizing team locations, securing venues, and building a strong foundation for the future of cricket in the United States.

As Major League Cricket prepares to make its mark on American soil, the ownership of the league American Cricket Enterprises demonstrates a commitment to the growth and development of cricket in the United States. With a clear vision and a dedicated group of investors, Major League Cricket is poised to become a significant player in the world of cricket, captivating fans and inspiring a new generation of American cricketers.