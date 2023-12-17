Who is the only team to play every Thanksgiving since the NFL AFL merger?

The Longest Thanksgiving Tradition in the NFL: The Detroit Lions

Since the NFL-AFL merger in 1970, there has been one team that has taken the field every Thanksgiving without fail. That team is none other than the Detroit Lions. For over five decades, the Lions have become synonymous with Thanksgiving Day football, creating a tradition that has captivated fans across the nation.

The Lions’ Thanksgiving Day tradition dates back even further, to 1934, when the team’s owner, George A. Richards, decided to schedule a game on Thanksgiving as a way to attract more fans and boost ticket sales during the Great Depression. The idea was an instant success, and the Lions have played on Thanksgiving ever since.

FAQ:

Q: Why did the Lions start playing on Thanksgiving?

A: The Lions’ owner wanted to attract more fans and boost ticket sales during the Great Depression.

Q: Has any other team played on Thanksgiving consistently?

A: While other teams have played on Thanksgiving throughout the years, the Detroit Lions are the only team to have played every Thanksgiving since the NFL-AFL merger in 1970.

Q: Do the Lions always play at home on Thanksgiving?

A: No, the Lions have played both home and away games on Thanksgiving. However, the majority of their Thanksgiving games have been played at home in Detroit.

Over the years, the Lions’ Thanksgiving Day games have become a cherished tradition for football fans across the country. Families gather around the television after a hearty Thanksgiving meal, eagerly awaiting the kickoff of the Lions’ game. It has become a staple of the holiday, providing entertainment and excitement for millions of Americans.

The Lions’ Thanksgiving Day games have also featured some memorable moments and performances. From Barry Sanders’ incredible runs to Matthew Stafford’s clutch throws, the team has provided fans with plenty of reasons to be thankful on this special day.

As the only team to have played every Thanksgiving since the NFL-AFL merger, the Detroit Lions have cemented their place in football history. Their commitment to this tradition has made them an integral part of Thanksgiving celebrations for generations of fans. So, as you gather with your loved ones this Thanksgiving, don’t forget to tune in and watch the Lions continue their long-standing tradition on the gridiron.