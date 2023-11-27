Who is the only star on the Walk of Fame that can’t be stepped on?

Los Angeles, CA – The Hollywood Walk of Fame is a renowned landmark that attracts millions of tourists each year. Stretching along Hollywood Boulevard and Vine Street, it is adorned with over 2,600 stars honoring celebrities from the entertainment industry. However, there is one star that stands out among the rest – the star of Muhammad Ali.

Ali, the legendary boxer and cultural icon, is the only star on the Walk of Fame that cannot be stepped on. Located at the intersection of Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue, his star is mounted on a wall, making it impossible for visitors to walk over it. This unique placement was chosen to pay tribute to Ali’s larger-than-life persona and his significant impact on the world.

Ali’s star was unveiled on January 11, 2002, just a few months after his passing. The decision to place his star on the wall was made the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, which oversees the Walk of Fame. It was a symbolic gesture to honor Ali’s towering presence and his refusal to be confined societal norms.

FAQ:

Q: Why is Muhammad Ali’s star on the wall?

A: Muhammad Ali’s star is on the wall to symbolize his larger-than-life persona and his refusal to be stepped on or confined societal norms.

Q: When was Ali’s star unveiled?

A: Ali’s star was unveiled on January 11, 2002, a few months after his passing.

Q: Who made the decision to place Ali’s star on the wall?

A: The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, which oversees the Walk of Fame, made the decision to place Ali’s star on the wall.

Q: Can visitors still see and admire Ali’s star?

A: Yes, visitors can still see and admire Ali’s star on the wall. It remains a popular spot for fans to pay their respects to the boxing legend.

While the Hollywood Walk of Fame is filled with stars that can be stepped on, Muhammad Ali’s star stands as a testament to his indomitable spirit and enduring legacy. It serves as a reminder that some stars shine so brightly that they cannot be confined to the ground beneath our feet.