Who is the Only Person Who Declined Nobel Prize?

In the illustrious history of the Nobel Prize, which has been awarded since 1901, there is only one individual who declined this prestigious honor. The person in question is Boris Pasternak, a renowned Russian writer and poet. Pasternak was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1958 for his masterpiece novel, “Doctor Zhivago.” However, due to immense pressure from the Soviet government, he made the difficult decision to decline the award.

Pasternak’s decision to decline the Nobel Prize was not an easy one. The Soviet government, which was known for its strict control over artistic expression, viewed his novel as a critique of the communist regime. They feared that the international recognition bestowed upon Pasternak would only amplify his dissenting voice and undermine their authority. Consequently, they pressured him to decline the award or face severe consequences.

FAQ:

Q: What is the Nobel Prize?

A: The Nobel Prize is a set of prestigious international awards given annually in several categories, including Physics, Chemistry, Medicine, Literature, Peace, and Economic Sciences. It was established the will of Alfred Nobel, a Swedish inventor, engineer, and industrialist.

Q: What is “Doctor Zhivago”?

A: “Doctor Zhivago” is a novel written Boris Pasternak. It tells the story of a physician and poet named Yuri Zhivago, who experiences love, loss, and the tumultuous events of the Russian Revolution. The novel is considered one of the greatest literary works of the 20th century.

Q: Why did the Soviet government pressure Pasternak?

A: The Soviet government saw “Doctor Zhivago” as a criticism of their regime and feared that Pasternak’s international recognition would undermine their authority. They pressured him to decline the Nobel Prize to prevent his dissenting voice from gaining further prominence.

Despite declining the Nobel Prize, Boris Pasternak’s legacy as a literary icon remains intact. His courageous decision to stand up against oppressive forces and defend his artistic integrity serves as a testament to his unwavering commitment to freedom of expression. While he may be the only person to have declined the Nobel Prize, his name will forever be associated with bravery and artistic excellence.